Chancellor Merz Expects US to Join Denmark in Protecting Greenland

US and Denmark's Role in Greenland's Security

AHMEDABAD, India, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday he expects the United States to continue to protect Greenland together with Denmark but ongoing talks would determine the exact nature of the collaboration.

"We are in very detailed discussions with the Danish government and simply want to work together to improve the security situation for Greenland," Merz told reporters in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

"I expect the Americans to also participate in this," he said, adding that talks over the next few days and weeks would show in what form that would happen.

