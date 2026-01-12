Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's media regulator Ofcom on Monday launched an investigation into Elon Musk's X to determine whether it has complied with its duties to protect people in the UK from content that could be illegal in the UK.
"There have been deeply concerning reports of the Grok AI chatbot account on X being used to create and share undressed images of people – which may amount to intimate image abuse or pornography – and sexualised images of children that may amount to child sexual abuse material," Ofcom said in a statement.
