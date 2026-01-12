Pope Leo Engages with Venezuelan Opposition Leader Machado at Vatican

Pope Leo's Diplomatic Engagement with Venezuela

VATICAN CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Pope Leo met Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel peace prize winner Maria Corina Machado on Monday, the Vatican said, but did not provide any further details.

Context of the Meeting

The meeting, listed among the pope's appointments for Monday in a daily Vatican statement, had not been included in an earlier advisory to the press about Leo's planned schedule for the day.

Impact on Venezuelan Politics

Leo, the first U.S. pope, has called for Venezuela to remain an independent country after the capture by U.S. forces of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on the orders of President Donald Trump.

Pope's Stance on Military Intervention

In a major foreign policy speech on Friday, the pope decried the use of military force as a means of achieving diplomatic goals and called for human rights to be protected in Venezuela.

Machado a former National Assembly member, was barred from running in Venezuela’s 2024 general election by authorities aligned with Maduro.

She backed a stand‑in candidate who was widely considered to have won the vote, although Maduro claimed victory. Ballot audits by independent observers showed irregularities in the official results.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Crispian Balmer)