BERLIN, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - European leaders said they had agreed on Monday ‍any ‌decisions on potential Ukrainian territorial concessions to Russia could only be ⁠made once robust security guarantees ‌were in place which should include a European-led multinational force.

The statement issued by 10 European leaders as well as EU Commission chief Ursula ⁠von der Leyen came after they met in Berlin to back up peace talks ​between U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators seeking to ‌end the deadliest conflict in ⁠Europe since World War Two.

Outlining what they considered necessary security guarantees, the statement said Ukraine should be able to keep ​its armed forces at around 800,000 to be able to deter conflict.

In addition, Europe should coordinate a "multinational force Ukraine" made up from contributions from willing nations and supported by the United ​States.

"It ‍will assist in the ​regeneration of Ukraine's forces, in securing Ukraine's skies, and in supporting safer seas, including through operating inside Ukraine," read the statement.

Security guarantees would also include a US-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism to provide early warning of any future attack and respond to any breaches.

"Decisions ⁠on territory are for the people of Ukraine, once robust security guarantees are effectively in ​place," the statement read.

U.S. negotiators told Ukraine separately on Monday that it must agree to withdraw forces from the eastern Donetsk region under any deal to end the ‌nearly four-year-old war with Russia, an official familiar with the matter said.

