Home > Headlines > Germany deports criminal to Syria as pressure mounts on migration
Headlines

Germany deports criminal to Syria as pressure mounts on migration

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 23, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Germany deported a convicted criminal to Syria on Tuesday for the first time since the start of a 14-year-long civil war there as the government in Berlin tries to show voters it is addressing their worries about migration. 

Around a million Syrians live in Germany, a legacy of former Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy, but migration now tops surveys of voters' concerns and support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has surged. 

In response, conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz has taken a tougher line on border security and migration, pledging to speed up deportations. Syria has become a focus since the end of the civil war last year.

The Syrian criminal was handed to authorities in Damascus on Tuesday morning, the interior ministry said, adding that another criminal was sent to Afghanistan, the second deportation there in a week.

"Deportations to Syria and Afghanistan must be possible," said Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.

"Our society has a legitimate interest in ensuring that criminals leave our country,” he said.

Critics have argued that deporting migrants back to the two countries would put them at excessive risk.

The man sent to Syria had served a prison sentence in north-western Germany for aggravated robbery, bodily harm, and extortion. The Afghan offender had been in prison in southern Bavaria for, among other things, intentional bodily harm.

(Reporting by Madeline ChambersEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Related Posts
Italy removes emphatic 'Yes!' from national anthem
Italy removes emphatic 'Yes!' from national anthem
Two men found guilty of UK plot to kill hundreds of Jews as IS fears grow
Two men found guilty of UK plot to kill hundreds of Jews as IS fears grow
Factbox-Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap lucrative market as competition heats up
Factbox-Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap lucrative market as competition heats up
Russia's Lavrov to meet Syrian counterpart for talks in Moscow, TASS cites foreign ministry
Russia's Lavrov to meet Syrian counterpart for talks in Moscow, TASS cites foreign ministry
Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal
Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal
Israeli defence minister vows military to remain in Gaza
Israeli defence minister vows military to remain in Gaza
Two CMA CGM vessels navigate the Suez Canal in sign of easing tension
Two CMA CGM vessels navigate the Suez Canal in sign of easing tension
Jared Kushner's withdrawal from Serbia will hurt investment, official says
Jared Kushner's withdrawal from Serbia will hurt investment, official says
EU broadens industry compensation for emissions regulation costs
EU broadens industry compensation for emissions regulation costs
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says several draft documents ready after Miami talks
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says several draft documents ready after Miami talks
Italy's government wins upper house confidence vote on 2026 budget
Italy's government wins upper house confidence vote on 2026 budget
Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in London
Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in London

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

UK softens stance on farm tax after months of protests

UK softens stance on farm tax after months of protests

WhatsApp complains about restrictions in Russia after reported slowdown

WhatsApp complains about restrictions in Russia after reported slowdown

Novo Nordisk's weight-loss challenge in five charts

Novo Nordisk's weight-loss challenge in five charts

Spain set to re-enter Germany's top 10 export markets as shipments jump

Spain set to re-enter Germany's top 10 export markets as shipments jump

Major central banks deliver biggest easing push in over a decade in 2025

Major central banks deliver biggest easing push in over a decade in 2025

French lawmakers race to pass emergency rollover budget law

French lawmakers race to pass emergency rollover budget law

Russia and US discussed 'irritants' in relationship, key issues unresolved, Interfax reports

Russia and US discussed 'irritants' in relationship, key issues unresolved, Interfax reports

INSIGHT-Why the boss of a Russian defence factory set fire to himself on Red Square

INSIGHT-Why the boss of a Russian defence factory set fire to himself on Red Square

Cricket-England to probe reports of excessive drinking during Ashes break

Cricket-England to probe reports of excessive drinking during Ashes break

Novo Nordisk shares jump almost 8% after US approves Wegovy pill

Novo Nordisk shares jump almost 8% after US approves Wegovy pill

Two killed in underground explosion at Polish coal mine

Two killed in underground explosion at Polish coal mine

Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia strikes Ukraine, Polish armed forces say

Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia strikes Ukraine, Polish armed forces say

View All Headlines Posts