MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Campari's <CPRI.MI> controlling shareholder Lagfin said on Tuesday it had regained all its shares in the Italian spirits group which were seized by Italian authorities in October due to a tax dispute.

The release of the stock in question - equal to roughly 18% of Campari's outstanding shares - follows a settlement reached earlier this month between the Luxembourg-based holding company and Italy's revenue agency over alleged tax evasion.

Under the agreement, Lagfin, which owns 51% of Campari, will pay the Italian authorities 405 million euros ($477.78 million)over four years.

The figure amounts to roughly a third of the 1.29 billion euros' worth of Campari shares that Italy's tax police seized around two months ago.

($1 = 0.8476 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Gavin Jones)