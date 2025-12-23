Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal
Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 23, 2025
MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Campari's <CPRI.MI> controlling shareholder Lagfin said on Tuesday it had regained all its shares in the Italian spirits group which were seized by Italian authorities in October due to a tax dispute.
The release of the stock in question - equal to roughly 18% of Campari's outstanding shares - follows a settlement reached earlier this month between the Luxembourg-based holding company and Italy's revenue agency over alleged tax evasion.
Under the agreement, Lagfin, which owns 51% of Campari, will pay the Italian authorities 405 million euros ($477.78 million)over four years.
The figure amounts to roughly a third of the 1.29 billion euros' worth of Campari shares that Italy's tax police seized around two months ago.
($1 = 0.8476 euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Gavin Jones)
