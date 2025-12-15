Home > Headlines > German far-right lawmaker charged with making Nazi salute
German far-right lawmaker charged with making Nazi salute

December 15, 2025

BERLIN, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Berlin have filed charges against ‍the ‌far-right Alternative for Germany's (AfD) Matthias Moosdorf for allegedly greeting another ⁠party member with the ‌banned Nazi salute during a parliamentary session, they said in a statement on Monday.

The Bundestag lower house of parliament voted in ⁠October to lift the Russia-friendly cellist-turned-politician's parliamentary immunity, paving the way for ​the charges.

According to prosecutors, Moosdorf, 60, performed ‌a heel click and a ⁠Nazi salute near one of the entrances of the historic Reichstag building during a parliamentary session in June ​2023, ensuring the salute "would be perceptible to others."

In Germany, the use of slogans and symbols linked to anti-constitutional groups, including the Nazis, has been illegal since World ​War Two.

In ‍a statement, Moosdorf ​rejected the accusation that he had performed the Hitler salute while checking his wife's coat at the building's cloakroom.

"It is shameful that someone is trying to fabricate a political spectacle at this level instead of constructively engaging with ⁠the content of our party and its political positions," he said.  

 The AfD, which is ​already polling first in surveys across Germany ahead of five state elections next year, has been forging stronger ties with MAGA-aligned Republicans. 

The party was classified ‌earlier this year by Germany's domestic intelligence agency as a right-wing extremist organisation.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

