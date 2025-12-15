Headlines
Ukraine strikes Russian oil infrastructure in Caspian Sea for third time, source says
Posted on December 15, 2025
KYIV, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian long-range drones struck a Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea for the third time in a week, a security source told Reuters on Monday.
The latest attack involved the Korchagin oil rig, which Ukrainian forces struck last week, the source said, adding that production had been halted.
