Exclusive-France and Italy aligned on need to delay final Mercosur vote, say sources
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
PARIS/ROME, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on the need to delay a final European Union vote on the Mercosur trade deal, two sources familiar with the discussion told Reuters on Monday.
France has been trying to rally other EU countries to form a blocking minority against the deal negotiated by the European Commission. A vote was expected in Brussels this week.
(Reporting by Angelo Amante in Rome and Michel Rose in Paris; editing by Richard Lough)
