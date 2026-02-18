Valeo Plans Major Sales Expansion in India Amid Macron's Visit

Valeo's Strategic Growth in India

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo unveiled plans to increase its sales in India, with its new initiatives announced alongside President Emmanuel Macron's trip to India this week which is expected to yield new deals for French companies.

Investment Plans and Goals

Valeo said it would be investing more than 200 million euros ($236.7 million) in the coming years to expand its presence in India and that these new investments were aimed at tripling Valeo's sales in India to around 700 million euros by 2028.

Partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra

Valeo added it had been selected to supply electric powertrains for a range of vehicles under the 'Born Electric’ passenger vehicle platform of Indian company Mahindra & Mahindra and that this strategic partnership had a total order value of close to $1 billion.

Commitment to Innovation and Growth

"India is a key pillar of Valeo's global growth and innovation roadmap, and we are committed to significantly expanding our engineering centers and industrial footprint," said Valeo CEO Christophe Perillat in a statement.

($1 = 0.8449 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)