UK's YouGov appoints Ian Griffiths as permanent chair
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
YouGov has appointed Ian Griffiths as its permanent chair, replacing Deborah Davis. Griffiths, with a background at ITV Plc, joined YouGov's board last September.
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Market research firm YouGov Plc on Wednesday named Ian Griffiths as its permanent chair, replacing Deborah Davis, who had held the role on an interim basis since February 2025.
Griffiths, who joined YouGov's board in September last year, previously served as the finance chief and COO of broadcaster ITV Plc for more than 10 years.
(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
Corporate governance refers to the systems, principles, and processes by which a company is directed and controlled. It encompasses the relationships among the company's management, its board, shareholders, and other stakeholders.
An interim chair is a temporary leader appointed to oversee a board of directors until a permanent chair is selected. This role is crucial for maintaining leadership and decision-making during transitions.
A market research firm specializes in gathering, analyzing, and interpreting data about markets, consumers, and competitors to help businesses make informed decisions.
A finance chief, often referred to as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is responsible for managing a company's financial operations, including financial planning, risk management, record-keeping, and financial reporting.
A leadership transition occurs when there is a change in the leadership of an organization, often involving the appointment of new executives or board members to guide the company's future direction.
Explore more articles in the Finance category