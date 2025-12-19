Russian President Putin's remarks at end-of-year press conference
Russian President Putin's remarks at end-of-year press conference
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual end-of-year press conference on Friday.
Below are some of his comments. He spoke in Russian and his words were translated by Reuters.
ON UKRAINE PEACE TALKS
"So far, we don't really see such readiness (form Ukraine for peace talks)... But still we see ... certain signals, including from the Kyiv regime, that they are ready to engage in some kind of dialogue. The only thing I want to say is that we have always said this: we are ready and willing to end this conflict peacefully, based on the principles I outlined ... at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and by addressing the root causes that led to this crisis."
(Compiled by Felix Light, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category