France to invest 1.6 billion euros in industrial site decarbonisation
France will invest €1.6 billion over 15 years to decarbonise seven industrial sites, including Holcim and Ineos Naphtachimie, as part of its environmental strategy.
PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - France will invest 1.6 billion euros in public funds over 15 years to support decarbonisation projects at seven industrial sites in the country, the Elysee said on Wednesday.
The sites include Holcim, Heidelberg Materials France, Ineos Naphtachimie, Vicat, Eurolysine, Aluminium Dunkerque and Specialty Operations France (Syensqo).
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Richard Lough)
Decarbonisation refers to the process of reducing carbon dioxide emissions associated with energy production and consumption, aiming to mitigate climate change.
An industrial site is a location where manufacturing, production, or other industrial activities take place, often involving heavy machinery and large-scale operations.
