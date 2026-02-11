European companies cut jobs

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Several European companies have frozen hiring or cut jobs over the past year, citing difficult economic conditions exacerbated by U.S. tariffs.

Here are some of the companies that announced layoffs:

CAR AND CAR PARTS MAKERS

* BOSCH: The German home appliance manufacturer will cut 13,000 jobs, it said on September 25.

* CONTINENTAL: The German tire maker plans to cut 1,500 additional jobs at its ContiTech rubber and plastics division, a works council source said on November 24, on top of the 10,000 job cuts announced group-wide in restructuring efforts.

* DAIMLER TRUCK: The truckmaker confirmed media reports on August 1 that it would cut 2,000 jobs across its plants in the U.S. and Mexico, on top of the previously announced 5,000 job cuts in Germany.

* MAN: The German truckmaker plans to cut around 2,300 jobs over the next decade, a spokesperson said on November 20.

* RENAULT: The French carmaker confirmed on October 4 it was planning cost cuts but said it had no figures to report yet, after a newsletter reported it would cut 3,000 jobs by year-end in support services at its headquarters and other locations worldwide.

BANKS

* LLOYDS: The British bank will consider the dismissal of around half of 3,000 staff to cut costs, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on September 4.

* ABN AMRO: The Dutch bank plans to cut 5,200 jobs by 2028, it said on November 25.

ENERGY

* OMV: The Austrian oil and gas company plans to cut 2,000 positions, or a twelfth of its global workforce, the Kurier newspaper reported on September 4.

SEMICONDUCTORS

* AMS OSRAM: The Austrian semiconductor supplier and sensor maker will launch a cost-cutting programme that will affect about 2,000 employees, it said on February 10.

* ASML : The Dutch chip equipment maker said on January 28 it would cut 1,700 jobs, some 3.8% of its staff, as part of a broader plan to shed 3,000 management posts and hire engineers to focus on innovation.

INDUSTRIALS AND ENGINEERING

* SIKA : The Swiss industrial and construction chemicals maker said on October 24 it would cut up to 1,500 jobs in persistently weak markets such as China.

* THYSSENKRUPP: The German industrial group's steel division said on December 1 it had agreed with the IG Metall union to cut or outsource about 11,000 jobs, or 40% of its workforce, in an agreement lasting until 2030.

* WACKER CHEMIE: The German chemical company said on November 27 it would cut more than 1,500 jobs, or around 9% of its workforce, by the end of 2026, blaming high energy costs and bureaucratic red tape in Germany.

CONSUMER GOODS

* BURBERRY: The British luxury brand will shed 1,700 jobs or around a fifth of its global workforce, it said on May 14.

* HEINEKEN: The Dutch brewer will cut up to 6,000 jobs globally over the next two years as strained consumer finances, bad weather and geopolitical tensions take their toll, it said on February 11.

* NESTLE: The group will cut 16,000 jobs, or 5.8% of its staff, it said on October 16.

OTHERS

* ERICSSON - The Swedish telecommunications equipment maker will cut some 1,600 jobs in Sweden, it said on January 15, as it weathers a prolonged downturn in telecoms spending.

* LUFTHANSA: The German airline group said on September 28 it would cut 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030.

* KUEHNE+NAGEL: The Swiss freight forwarder will target 1,500 jobs under a cost-cutting programme to combat margin pressures and overcapacity, it said on October 23.

* NOVO NORDISK: The Danish pharmaceutical company will cut 9,000 jobs globally, it said on September 10.

* ORSTED: The Danish wind power group said on October 9 it would cut around 2,000 jobs by the end of 2027, a quarter of its workforce.

* TELEFONICA : The Spanish telecoms company will cut more than 4,500 jobs in Spain, union representatives said on December 17 following negotiations.

Sources: Regulatory filings, Reuters reporting and company websites

