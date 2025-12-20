By Tassilo Hummel

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - France's presidential silverware keeper and two other men are set to stand trial over the suspected theft of porcelain and other precious tableware, the Paris prosecution office said.

The Elysee, the president's official residence, had reported the disappearance of silverware and tableware pieces used for state dinners and other events, with the value of the missing items estimated between 15,000 and 40,000 euros ($17,500 and $46,800), the prosecution office said.

Prosecutors said the silverware keeper Thomas M. and his partner Damien G. were arrested on suspicion of theft on Tuesday. They said another man, Ghislain M., was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen goods. Their full names were not given due to French privacy customs.

The French presidency did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Interviews with presidential staff pointed suspicions at Thomas M., whose suspected downward inventory adjustments appeared to anticipate future thefts, prosecutors said.

They said about 100 objects were discovered in Thomas M.'s personal locker, his vehicle and home, including copper pots, Sevres porcelain and Baccarat champagne glasses.

Investigators found an air force-stamped plate and ashtrays on his Vinted account, prosecutors said. Vinted did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

French paper Le Parisien, which first reported the case, said Ghislain M. worked as a guard at the Louvre museum, citing his lawyer as saying that his client's motivation for his suspected involvement was his "passion" for rare antique goods.

A court banned him from returning to his Louvre post pending trial, the paper reported. The museum and the prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

The museum suffered its own spectacular daylight heist in October when thieves disguised as construction workers stole priceless pieces from France's crown jewels, sparking a debate about security standards at the country's landmarks.

The Sevres porcelain factory, one of the Elysee's main suppliers, identified a number of items on auction websites, prosecutors said, adding that some items had been returned.

The trial is scheduled for February.

($1 = 0.8541 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Alison Williams)