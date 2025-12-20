Headlines
Ukraine and Portugal agree on co-production of Ukrainian sea drones
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 20, 2025
KYIV, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Portugal agreed on the joint production of Ukrainian sea drones, the Ukrainian president's aide said on Saturday.
"We proved that our USVs (Unmanned Surface Vehicles) work perfect against Russian warships and submarines. Now they will help Portugal defend Europe from the sea," Oleksandr Kamyshin said on X, writing in English.
(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa;Editing by Alison Williams)
