Stellantis CEO says investments at risk in Europe after EU auto package

Posted on December 20, 2025

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The new package of measures for the auto industry proposed earlier this week by the European Union puts at risk manufacturers' investments in the region, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa told the Financial Times in an interview on Saturday.

The European Commission unveiled a plan on Tuesday which includes dropping the EU's effective ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035, a move that has left automakers divided.

"There are none of the urgent measures needed to return the European automotive sector to growth," Filosa told the FT.

"Without growth, it becomes very difficult to think about investing more," he added. 

Filosa said that without additional investments, it was difficult to build the resilient supply chain that is vital for European jobs, European prosperity and European security.

In an official statement published after the EU proposals, Stellantis said the EU proposals failed to address key challenges, including a roadmap for light commercial vehicles and flexibility on 2030 targets for passenger cars.

(Reporitng by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Sara Rossi, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

