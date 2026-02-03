Orsted sells European onshore business to CIP for $1.7 billion
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Orsted sells its European onshore business to CIP for $1.7 billion, marking a strategic shift in the energy sector.
OSLO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Danish wind farm operator Orsted said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its European onshore business to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for 1.44 billion euros ($1.70 billion).
($1 = 0.8465 euros)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
Divestment is the process of selling off subsidiary business interests or investments. Companies may divest for various reasons, including focusing on core operations, improving financial performance, or responding to market changes.
A wind farm is a group of wind turbines in the same location used to generate electricity. Wind farms convert kinetic energy from wind into mechanical power, which is then transformed into electrical energy.
Corporate strategy refers to the overall plan for a company to achieve its goals and objectives. It includes decisions about resource allocation, business development, and market positioning.
Renewable energy is energy generated from natural resources that are replenished over time, such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal energy. It is considered more sustainable than fossil fuels.
Market implications refer to the potential effects that a business decision or event may have on the market, including changes in stock prices, investor sentiment, and overall economic conditions.
Explore more articles in the Finance category