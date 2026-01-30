Finland Reports Low Levels of Radioactivity with No Health Risks

Overview of Radioactivity Detection in Finland

COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Small amounts of radioactive substances have been detected in air samples in Finland though there was no risk to public health, the country's nuclear safety watchdog said on Friday.

Health Implications

"The concentrations were very low and posed no risk to people or the environment," the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) said in a statement.

Source of Radioactive Substances

STUK said that the radioactive substances did not originate from Finnish nuclear power plants, though it did not offer an explanation for their detection.

Regional Context

"In many cases, the source of the radioactive substances cannot be identified," the agency said. Finland, Sweden, Russia and the wider region have a number of nuclear power reactors.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)