Posted on January 30, 2026
Posted on January 30, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
France's finance minister blocked Eutelsat's sale of ground antennas, citing strategic importance and competition with Starlink.
PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Friday he had decided earlier this week to prevent French satellite operator Eutelsat, a rival to Elon Musk's Starlink, from selling ground antennas, which enable communication with satellites.
"These antennas are used for both civilian and military communications. Eutelsat is Starlink's only European competitor. It is clearly a strategic asset. And so I said no," Lescure said in an interview with TV station TF1.
Eutelsat is headquartered in France and the French government owns a 17.17% stake in the company, according to data from LSEG.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Louise Rasmussen)
Eutelsat is a French satellite operator that provides satellite communication services to various sectors, including telecommunications and broadcasting.
Ground antennas are devices used to communicate with satellites, facilitating data transmission for both civilian and military purposes.
A strategic asset is a resource or capability that is crucial for an organization’s competitive advantage or operational effectiveness.
