French President Macron: concrete EU decisions on competitiveness needed by June
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
French President Macron calls for the EU to make concrete competitiveness decisions by June, emphasizing the need for swift action to enhance regional competitiveness.
ALDEN BIESEN, Belgium, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Conrete decisions should be taken by the European Union on how to make the region more competitive by June, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
"It’s important that we go fast and that we have very concrete decisions between now and June and we'll look at where we are in June and if we're not advancing at 27 then to give ourselves the option to do reinforced cooperations to go faster," he told reporters in the Alden Biesen Castle in Belgium, where he meeting with the bloc's 27 heads of states and governments to discuss ways to regain competitiveness.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Julia Payne, Philip Blenkinsop;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Competitiveness refers to the ability of a company, country, or region to produce goods and services that meet the test of international markets while maintaining or expanding the real incomes of its people.
