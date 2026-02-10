Ferrari to open new Luce EV model pre-orders in March after 'very positive' c...

Ferrari's Luce EV Model Launch

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ferrari has received very positive feedback form clients over its first fully-electric model, ahead of pre-orders scheduled to open next month, Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Tuesday, presenting the company's full-year results.

Client Feedback and Pre-Order Details

The Italian luxury sportscar maker on Monday released teaser images of interior details of the 'Luce' car, whose name means 'light' in Italian.

Future Electric Vehicle Strategies

It was designed in collaboration with LoveFrom, a creative collective founded by designers Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

The eagerly awaited new model will be officially presented on May 25 in Rome. Its technological architecture was unveiled in October last year.

Vigna said client feedback had been "very positive" during a presentation event of Luce's interiors to clients and press last week in San Francisco.

"We are very satisfied," he said on Tuesday during a post-earnings media conference. "To be clear, some people wanted to pay us the deposit immediately, but we said no, we just want to follow the process we had decided."

After manifestations of interests in March, Ferrari will start taking real orders for Luce at the end of May, just after the Rome premiere, he added.

Vigna declined to elaborate further on Ferrari's future EV strategies.

He reiterated its plan to have 20% fully-electric cars in its 2030 lineup, along with 40% internal combustion engine models and 40% hybrids.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)