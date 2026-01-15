Major Explosion Triggers Fire in Central Utrecht, Netherlands

Overview of the Utrecht Explosion

AMSTERDAM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Several people were injured after a major blast caused a fire in the center of Utrecht, one of the Netherlands' largest cities, on Thursday afternoon.

Injuries and Emergency Response

Local authorities told broadcaster NOS at least four people were injured, and that an emergency hospital had been set up in the area.

Current Situation and Safety Concerns

The fire was still raging around 1630 GMT. It was unclear if there were still people inside the impacted building, as it was not safe for firemen to enter it.

Investigation into the Cause

The cause of the explosion was not known, authorities said.

