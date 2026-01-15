Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
January 15, 2026
AMSTERDAM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Several people were injured after a major blast caused a fire in the center of Utrecht, one of the Netherlands' largest cities, on Thursday afternoon.
Local authorities told broadcaster NOS at least four people were injured, and that an emergency hospital had been set up in the area.
The fire was still raging around 1630 GMT. It was unclear if there were still people inside the impacted building, as it was not safe for firemen to enter it.
The cause of the explosion was not known, authorities said.
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Bart Meijer)
