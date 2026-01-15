Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
HOUSTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Several European partners of Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA, including Spain's Repsol and France's Maurel & Prom have applied for U.S. licenses or authorizations to export oil from the OPEC country, five industry sources told Reuters.
The requested terms are similar to those granted by Washington in past years, which allowed the companies to receive and export Venezuelan oil for their refineries and other customers, while supplying fuel to Venezuela through a debt-recovery mechanism, two of the sources said.
The companies have not been able to export Venezuelan oil since the second quarter of last year, when the administration of President Donald Trump suspended the licenses. Repsol participated in a meeting last week at the White House, where Trump asked a group of oil companies to invest in Venezuela.
Repsol declined to comment. Maurel & Prom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Georgina McCartney, Arathy Somasekhar and Marianna Parraga in Houston; Editing by Nathan Crooks)
PDVSA, or Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., is the state-owned oil and natural gas company of Venezuela. It is responsible for the country's oil production and export.
OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is a group of oil-producing countries that coordinates and unifies petroleum policies to ensure stable oil markets.
A debt-recovery mechanism is a financial strategy used to recover outstanding debts, often involving the exchange of goods or services as repayment.
Oil exports are crucial for countries that rely on oil revenue for economic stability. They contribute to national income, trade balance, and foreign exchange reserves.
Explore more articles in the Finance category