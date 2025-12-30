Eurostar suspends Channel Tunnel services after power supply issue

PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Eurostar on Tuesday suspended its cross-Channel train services to and from London until further notice following a power supply problem in the tunnel that links Britain and France, a company spokesperson said.

In a statement on its website, the high-speed train operator warned passengers to expect severe delays. The spokesperson told Reuters they did not know when services would resume and declined to comment on the number of passengers impacted by the disruption.

The disruption affects one of Europe’s busiest international rail corridors at the height of the winter travel season.

Eurostar trains out of London serve Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Disneyland Paris.

There was no immediate comment by tunnel operator Getlink.

