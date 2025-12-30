Turkey, Spain ink 2.6 billion euro deal for 30 training jets

ANKARA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Turkey and Spain have signed a 2.6 billion euro ($3.06 billion) deal for the Spanish air force to procure 30 light training jets from Turkish Aerospace Industries from 2028, Turkey's defence industry authority said on Tuesday.

The Turkish company and Airbus inked a cooperation accord in July as part of the negotiations for the procurement. The final deal marks the first foreign sale of its HURJET training jet.

Turkish Aerospace Industries will export HURJET aircraft from 2028 until 2036, the authority said in a statement, adding the accord would also pave the way for deeper defence industry cooperation between NATO allies Turkey and Spain.

"This agreement is a high-value-added and multi-dimensional defence industry export package," Haluk Gorgun, the authority's chairman, said.

He said the deal included HURJET exports, an integrated training architecture, maintenance infrastructure, and long-term operational support.

In recent years Turkey has ramped up its defence industry and cut dependence on foreign providers. It is working on the production of its first indigenous fighter jet, KAAN, and an air defence system dubbed the "Steel Dome".

Ankara has become a leading producer and exporter of drones in recent years.

($1 = 0.8494 euros)

