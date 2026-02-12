Olympics-Skeleton-Ukraine's Heraskevych disqualified over helmet controversy
February 12, 2026
Last updated: February 12, 2026
MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on Thursday over the use of a helmet depicting Ukrainian athletes killed in the conflict with Russia since Moscow's invasion in 2022, he said.
He was informed of his disqualification after a meeting with International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry early in the morning at the sliding venue. His team said they would appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The skeleton competition starts later on Thursday.
