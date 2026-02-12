European corporate outlook improves, but earnings forecast to fall
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
European corporate earnings outlook improves with a 1.1% drop forecasted, better than previous estimates. Key companies report strong results.
By Javi West Larrañaga
Feb 12 (Reuters) - The outlook for European corporate health has improved, the latest LSEG I/B/E/S forecasts showed on Thursday, as European blue-chip indices hit highs on the back of a better-than-anticipated earnings season so far.
European companies are expected to report a 1.1% drop in 2025 fourth-quarter earnings, on average, according to LSEG data, a substantial improvement from the 3.1% decrease analysts expected a week ago.
That would be still be the worst earnings performance in the past seven quarters, based on the LSEG data.
OUTLOOK REBOUNDS
Market forecasts for fourth-quarter earnings sharply deteriorated after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for a wide array of tariffs on trading partners in February last year.
Expectations for STOXX 600 company earnings worsened from around 11% growth expected before the announcement to a contraction of as much as 4.2% estimated in January.
Despite that, forecasts have slightly rebounded in past weeks, as 60% of companies have posted better-than-expected results so far this season. In a typical quarter, 54% beat analyst estimates, according to LSEG data.
The outlook for revenue, however, deteriorated, and revenues of STOXX 600 companies are now expected to be 3.4% lower than in the same period last year, compared to a forecast of a 3.2% decrease last week.
Better-than-expected results of luxury group Hermes and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica coupled with positive guidance for 2026 from the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Siemens were helping sentiment in Europe.
(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
