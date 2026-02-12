Google hit by fresh EU antitrust probe over search ads pricing, Bloomberg News reports
The EU has initiated an antitrust investigation into Google's search ads pricing, suspecting illegal cost manipulation. Bloomberg News reported the development, highlighting ongoing regulatory scrutiny.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Google is being investigated by the European Union over concerns it is illegally rigging the cost of advertising on its search engine, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City)
Antitrust refers to laws and regulations designed to promote competition and prevent monopolies in the marketplace. These laws aim to protect consumers from unfair business practices.
Search ads are a form of online advertising that appears on search engine results pages. Advertisers bid on keywords, and their ads are displayed when users search for those terms.
Advertising pricing refers to the cost associated with placing ads in various media. This can include costs per click, impressions, or fixed rates for ad placements.
