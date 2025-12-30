Dec 30 (Reuters) - European shares held steady on Tuesday, pausing after the benchmark index reached a record high in the previous session, as investors remained cautious in the final week of the year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.08% at 589.69 at 0814 GMT, hovering near all-time highs.

As 2025 draws to a close, the benchmark is poised to record robust gains across monthly, quarterly, and annual timeframes.

On Tuesday, moves across major regional markets were also subdued, with the benchmark index in London up 0.1%, while French shares were down 0.1%.

Basic resources shares led gains on the STOXX 600, up 1.04%, as silver and gold stabilised after a sharp pullback from record highs. [GOL/]

Banks also advanced 0.7%, while the aerospace and defence sector was up 0.2%.

On the flip side, healthcare and consumer-related shares were the major drag, down 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Trading is expected to be thin this week, shortened by the New Year holiday. With limited corporate news flow and few scheduled catalysts to guide market direction, markets will focus more than usual on the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes, scheduled for release later in the day.

(Reporting by Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)