By ‌Marie Mannes

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Leaders from across Europe's electric ‍car industry ‌on Wednesday urged the European Commission to stick to ⁠its 2035 zero-emission target for ‌new cars, warning that any retreat would undermine investment and widen the bloc's gap with China.

The EU executive is set to ⁠unveil an automotive package on December 16 that could give more flexibility on ​CO2 targets and ease an effective ban ‌on new sales of combustion-engine ⁠cars from 2035, something being pushed by German automakers and the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

In an open letter ​to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, campaign group E-Mobility Europe and ChargeUp Europe, backed by nearly 200 signatories such as Swedish automakers Polestar and Volvo Cars, called ​for the ‍targets to be ​kept.

"We are deeply concerned about recent efforts to dilute your objectives," the letter said, referring to intense lobbying efforts by the wider auto industry.

The groups added that reopening the door to transitional technologies such as plug-in hybrids and CO2-neutral fuels ⁠would create uncertainty and slow the shift to electric vehicles, even as Chinese electric ​automakers streak ahead and cut costs.

"Every delay in Europe only widens the gap with China," it added.

The EU's automotive package has been subject to intense lobbying, ‌with letters from both industry and campaigners flooding Brussels ahead of the announcement.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes; Editing by Jan Harvey)