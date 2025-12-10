Headlines
UN human rights office in "survival mode" amid major funding cuts
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
GENEVA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights chief said on Wednesday his office was in "survival mode" due to major funding cuts from global donors, while rights violations and needs in conflict-affected areas surge.
"Our resources have been slashed, along with funding for human rights organisations – including at the grassroots level – around the world. We are in survival mode," said the High Commissioner for the U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) told reporters.
