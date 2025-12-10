Home > Headlines > Nonna was right! Italian cuisine wins a place on UNESCO's cultural heritage list
Nonna was right! Italian cuisine wins a place on UNESCO's cultural heritage list

Posted on December 10, 2025

By Tanvi ‌Mehta

NEW DELHI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.N. cultural agency UNESCO recognised Italy's ‍national ‌cuisine on Wednesday as an "intangible cultural heritage", a formal accolade for ⁠a cookery tradition passed down ‌through generations, and one that Italy hopes will boost tourism.

The vote by a UNESCO panel meeting in New Delhi culminated a process that Italy launched ⁠in 2023. The government cast the nation's food culture as a social ritual that binds ​families and communities together and that goes far ‌beyond pizza, pasta and risotto.

The ⁠20th Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) session, meeting in Delhi's 17th-century Red Fort, also added traditions including the Hindu festival of Diwali and ​the swimming pool culture in Iceland to its list.

In a lip-smacking statement backing Italy's case for inclusion, the government depicted a diverse cuisine that is a microcosm of different cultures, from Lombardy's ossobuco (braised ​veal ‍shanks with gremolata) to ​Puglia's orecchiette con cime di rapa (ear-shaped pasta with turnip greens).

"This is a distinction that can only make us proud," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It gives us a powerful tool to further enhance our products and protect them more effectively from imitations ⁠and unfair competition."

Industry groups estimate UNESCO recognition could boost tourism by up to 8% in two ​years, adding 18 million overnight stays.

Italian cuisine joins a global menu on the intangible cultural heritage list.

That includes French haute cuisine meals celebrating Sundays and festive occasions, Mexican meals honouring ‌the religious rites of an ethnic minority, Korea's kimchi fermentation technique and Japan's Washoku cuisine.

(Reporting by Tanvi MehtaEditing by Peter Graff and Frances Kerry)

