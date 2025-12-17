Home > Headlines > Europe must be responsible for its own security, EU's von der Leyen says
Headlines

Europe must be responsible for its own security, EU's von der Leyen says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 17, 2025

BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - Europe ‍must ‌be responsible for its own ⁠security, ‌European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ⁠said on Wednesday.

"This is ​no longer an option. ‌It is ⁠a must," she told the European Parliament in ​Strasbourg.

She added that Europe "cannot afford to let others define its ​worldview," ‍adding that ​while the U.S. national security strategy is right to say that Europe's share of ⁠global GDP is declining, the United ​States is on "the same path."

(Reporting by Lili Bayer, Writing ‌by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

