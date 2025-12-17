PARIS, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - Paris' Louvre, the world's ‍most-visited ‌museum, remained closed at 0800 GMT on ⁠Wednesday, as ‌its staff continued discussions on whether to extend a strike over pay and working ⁠conditions that started on Monday.

The strike comes after ​a spectacular jewel heist in October, ‌as well as ⁠recent infrastructure problems, including a water leak that damaged ancient books, which ​have exposed glaring security gaps and revealed the museum's deteriorating state.

Unions have said that staff at the Louvre ​are ‍overworked and mismanaged, ​and they are calling for more hiring, pay increases and a redirection of spending.

Louvre director Laurence des Cars, who has faced intense criticism since burglars in ⁠October made off with crown jewels worth 88 million ​euros ($103.14 million), is due to answer questions from the French Senate on Wednesday afternoon.

The museum is routinely ‌closed on Tuesdays.

($1 = 0.8532 euros)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Dominique Vidalon)