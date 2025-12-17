France's Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension
PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Paris' Louvre, the world's most-visited museum, remained closed at 0800 GMT on Wednesday, as its staff continued discussions on whether to extend a strike over pay and working conditions that started on Monday.
The strike comes after a spectacular jewel heist in October, as well as recent infrastructure problems, including a water leak that damaged ancient books, which have exposed glaring security gaps and revealed the museum's deteriorating state.
Unions have said that staff at the Louvre are overworked and mismanaged, and they are calling for more hiring, pay increases and a redirection of spending.
Louvre director Laurence des Cars, who has faced intense criticism since burglars in October made off with crown jewels worth 88 million euros ($103.14 million), is due to answer questions from the French Senate on Wednesday afternoon.
The museum is routinely closed on Tuesdays.
($1 = 0.8532 euros)
(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Dominique Vidalon)
