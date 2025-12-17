Dec ‌17 (Reuters) - Debris from a downed Ukrainian drone ‍briefly ‌set fire to processing equipment and a ⁠pipeline at an ‌oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region overnight, authorities there said on Wednesday.

There were no casualties ⁠reported at the Slavyansk refinery, which Kyiv has repeatedly targeted ​since Russia invaded Ukraine in ‌2022.

Two people were injured, ⁠several private homes were damaged and power supply networks were hit after drone debris ​fell in other residential areas of Krasnodar, the region operational headquarters said on Telegram earlier on Wednesday.

Krasnodar, on the Black ​Sea, ‍is a major ​energy and export hub for Russia, hosting key oil infrastructure including the port of Novorossiisk and nearby terminals, as well as the Tuapse refinery and export facilities.

Ukraine has said ⁠strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure are aimed at disrupting fuel supplies ​for the Russian military and cutting revenues from oil exports that help fund Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.

(Reporting by ‌Reuters in Moscow and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Andrew Heavens)