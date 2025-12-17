Home > Finance > Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia injures 26, governor says
Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia injures 26, governor says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

December 17, 2025

KYIV, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russian glide ‍bomb ‌attacks in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia ⁠region wounded ‌26 people including a child on Wednesday, according to ⁠the regional governor.

"The Russians launched guided ​aerial bombs, destroying residential ‌buildings and damaging ⁠infrastructure and an educational institution," governor Ivan Fedorov ​wrote on Telegram..

Three strikes hit the regional capital and its outskirts, he added.

Ukraine's ​state ‍emergencies service ​said work to clear the rubble was still ongoing.

The city of Zaporizhzhia, whose southern edge is less ⁠than 25 km from the frontline, has ​been bombed regularly by Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting ‌by Yuliia Dysa and Max Hunder; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

