Home > Headlines > Germany's Mittelstand loses faith in government's ability to revive economy
Headlines

Germany's Mittelstand loses faith in government's ability to revive economy

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 15, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By ‌Klaus Lauer and Maria Martinez

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German small ‍and ‌medium-sized enterprises are rapidly losing confidence in the government's ability ⁠to restore economic growth, ‌with only 39% still expecting a turnaround compared to 62% in spring, a DZ Bank survey showed on Monday.

The survey ⁠of more than 1,000 managing directors and decision-makers from the Mittelstand sector ​revealed disillusionment across key policy areas including ‌energy prices, taxes and bureaucracy.

Confidence ⁠in infrastructure improvements fell particularly sharply, dropping to 43% from 58% in spring. 

Germany's parliament approved in March plans ​for a massive multi-year spending surge, including 500 billion euros ($587.40 billion) for infrastructure and plans to largely remove defence investment from the rules that cap borrowing.

Some 44% ​of ‍respondents expect the government's ​fiscal programmes for infrastructure and defence to fizzle out, according to the survey. 

"After the new government initially started with positive momentum and a certain amount of confidence on the part of entrepreneurs, disillusionment is spreading," said Stefan ⁠Beismann, a member of DZ Bank's board of directors. 

The survey showed clear differences by ​company size. Only 35% of the smallest firms with turnover below 5 million euros consider a return to growth realistic, compared to 46% of larger ‌companies with turnover above 50 million euros.

($1 = 0.8512 euros)

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Maria MartinezEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Related Posts
German far-right lawmaker charged with making Nazi salute
German far-right lawmaker charged with making Nazi salute
Exclusive-France and Italy aligned on need to delay final Mercosur vote, say sources
Exclusive-France and Italy aligned on need to delay final Mercosur vote, say sources
Germany deepens commitment to Ukraine's defence in 10-point plan
Germany deepens commitment to Ukraine's defence in 10-point plan
Strike by doctors in England to go ahead after rejecting government's offer
Strike by doctors in England to go ahead after rejecting government's offer
Ukraine says higher freight tariffs are inevitable
Ukraine says higher freight tariffs are inevitable
ECB warns Italy its 2026 budget could hurt bank liquidity
ECB warns Italy its 2026 budget could hurt bank liquidity
Explainer-What is lumpy skin disease for cattle and why are French farmers angry?
Explainer-What is lumpy skin disease for cattle and why are French farmers angry?
EU's von der Leyen, NATO's Rutte join Ukraine talks in Berlin
EU's von der Leyen, NATO's Rutte join Ukraine talks in Berlin
Liverpool parade driver ploughed into crowds 'in a rage', prosecutors say ahead of sentencing
Liverpool parade driver ploughed into crowds 'in a rage', prosecutors say ahead of sentencing
France seeks to delay Mercosur trade deal vote amid farmer protests
France seeks to delay Mercosur trade deal vote amid farmer protests
Vast majority of Ukrainians reject major peace concessions, poll finds
Vast majority of Ukrainians reject major peace concessions, poll finds
EU Commission expects to sign Mercosur agreement by end of year, spokesman says
EU Commission expects to sign Mercosur agreement by end of year, spokesman says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

EU announces sanctions on companies, individuals for moving Russian oil

EU announces sanctions on companies, individuals for moving Russian oil

Spain fines Airbnb $75 million for unlicensed rental listings

Spain fines Airbnb $75 million for unlicensed rental listings

Italy's Juventus: a history of triumphs, tragedy and scandal

Italy's Juventus: a history of triumphs, tragedy and scandal

EU hands $84.5 million cartel fine to makers of car starter batteries

EU hands $84.5 million cartel fine to makers of car starter batteries

"It was dead people everywhere": Inside Australia's Hanukkah massacre

"It was dead people everywhere": Inside Australia's Hanukkah massacre

US demands EU exempt its gas from methane emissions law, document shows

US demands EU exempt its gas from methane emissions law, document shows

U.S. demands EU exempt its gas from methane emissions law, document shows

U.S. demands EU exempt its gas from methane emissions law, document shows

Explainer-Europe's carmakers look to overturn 2035 combustion engine ban

Explainer-Europe's carmakers look to overturn 2035 combustion engine ban

UK should make Jimmy Lai's release precondition to closer relations with China, says son

UK should make Jimmy Lai's release precondition to closer relations with China, says son

Slovak woman killed in Bondi Beach mass shooting, president says

Slovak woman killed in Bondi Beach mass shooting, president says

ECB: Payment fraud rises to 4.2 billion eur in 2024, strong authentication remains effective

ECB: Payment fraud rises to 4.2 billion eur in 2024, strong authentication remains effective

Thousands of Romanians protest against judicial abuses

Thousands of Romanians protest against judicial abuses

View All Headlines Posts
;