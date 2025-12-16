Home > Headlines > EU weighs scheme to allow combustion-engine vehicles after 2035, Handelsblatt reports
EU weighs scheme to allow combustion-engine vehicles after 2035, Handelsblatt reports

Posted on December 16, 2025

BERLIN, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission is ‍weighing ‌a new compensation scheme that could allow ⁠car makers ‌to sell combustion-engine vehicles beyond 2035, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing senior ⁠Commission sources.

Under the proposed framework, up to 30% ​of climate targets could be ‌met through alternative ⁠fuels, while approximately 70% would be achieved using green steel, the report ​said.

Discussions over the precise accounting rules are ongoing, Handelsblatt quoted sources close to the negotiations as saying.

The report ​comes ‍ahead of the ​Commission's official legislative proposal, also due on Tuesday, following lobbying efforts from Germany, Italy, and the automotive industry that prompted Brussels to ease its ⁠proposal for a full ban on new combustion-engine cars.

The mechanism ​under consideration could result in effective emissions reductions of 90%, Handelsblatt said, with CO2 offsets allowing ‌the continued sales of combustion-engine vehicles.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

