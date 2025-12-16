Home > Headlines > Antisemitism allowed to fester in Australia, says daughter of wounded Holocaust survivor
Headlines

Antisemitism allowed to fester in Australia, says daughter of wounded Holocaust survivor

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By Christine Chen ‌and Tom Bateman

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Government authorities have not done enough to stamp out hatred of Jews in Australia, ‍which has allowed ‌it to fester in the aftermath of October 7, said the daughter of a Holocaust survivor who was wounded at the ⁠Bondi shootings on Sunday.

Victoria Teplitsky, 53, a retired childcare centre ‌owner, said that the father and son who allegedly went on a 10-minute shooting spree that killed 15 people had been "taught to hate," which was a bigger factor in the attack than access to guns.

"It's not the fact that those two people had a gun. It's the fact that hatred has ⁠been allowed to fester against the Jewish minority in Australia," she told Reuters in an interview.

"We are angry at our government because it comes from the top, and ​they should have stood up for our community with strength. And they should have ‌squashed the hatred rather than kind of letting it slide," ⁠she said.

"We've been ignored. We feel like, are we not Australian enough? Do we not matter to our government?"

The attackers fired upon hundreds of people at a Jewish festival during a roughly 10-minute killing spree, forcing people to flee and take shelter ​before both were shot by police.

RISING ANTISEMITIC ATTACKS

Antisemitic incidents have been rising in Australia since the war in Gaza erupted after Palestinian militant group Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis in an attack on October 7, 2023. Israel's bombardment of Gaza has since killed over 70,000 people, according to the enclave's health ministry.

A rise in such incidents in the past sixteen months prompted the head of the ​nation's main intelligence ‍agency to declare that antisemitism was his ​top priority in terms of threat.

"This was not a surprise to the Jewish community. We warned the government of this many, many times over," Teplitsky said.

"We've had synagogues that have been graffitied, graffiti everywhere, and we've had synagogues that have been bombed," she added, referring to a 2024 arson attack in Melbourne in which no one was killed.

Teplitsky's father Semyon, 86, bled heavily after being shot in the leg, and now is facing several operations as doctors piece bone back together with cement, then remove the cement from the leg, which ⁠he still may lose, she said.

"He's in good spirits, but he's also very angry. Angry that this happened, that this was allowed to happen in Australia, the country that he took his ​children to, to be safe, to be away from antisemitism, to be away from Jew hatred."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese "did nothing" to curb antisemitism.

Albanese repeated on Tuesday Australia's support for a two-state solution. Pro-Palestinian protests have been common in Australia since Israel launched its offensive.

At a press briefing on Monday, Albanese ‌read through a list of actions his government had taken, including criminalising hate speech and incitement to violence and a ban on the Nazi salute. He also pledged to extend funding for physical security for Jewish community groups.

(Writing by Melanie Burton; Editing by Saad Sayeed)

Related Posts
Human‑wave attacks and drones: How Myanmar's junta is fighting back
Human‑wave attacks and drones: How Myanmar's junta is fighting back
EU to relent on combustion engines ban after auto industry pressure
EU to relent on combustion engines ban after auto industry pressure
US suspends technology deal with Britain, FT reports
US suspends technology deal with Britain, FT reports
Taiwan's global credibility on the line with disputed laws, president says
Taiwan's global credibility on the line with disputed laws, president says
Trump sues the BBC for defamation over editing of January 6 speech, seeks up to $10 billion in damages
Trump sues the BBC for defamation over editing of January 6 speech, seeks up to $10 billion in damages
Europe to launch international commission for Ukraine war damages
Europe to launch international commission for Ukraine war damages
South Korea's ADEL signs up to $1.04 billion Alzheimer's drug development deal with Sanofi
South Korea's ADEL signs up to $1.04 billion Alzheimer's drug development deal with Sanofi
'Battlefield' maker EA forecasts softer 2026 bookings amid slow spending, crowded holiday slate
'Battlefield' maker EA forecasts softer 2026 bookings amid slow spending, crowded holiday slate
Britain clinches upgraded South Korea trade deal
Britain clinches upgraded South Korea trade deal
Bondi gunmen were inspired by Islamic State, had travelled to the Philippines, Australia police say
Bondi gunmen were inspired by Islamic State, had travelled to the Philippines, Australia police say
Belarus' Lukashenko says Venezuelan President Maduro is welcome to move to Belarus
Belarus' Lukashenko says Venezuelan President Maduro is welcome to move to Belarus
Trump says lawsuit against BBC likely to be filed soon
Trump says lawsuit against BBC likely to be filed soon

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

German parliament suffers suspected cyberattack during Zelenskiy’s visit, FT reports

German parliament suffers suspected cyberattack during Zelenskiy’s visit, FT reports

European leaders agree Ukraine security guarantees should include European-led peacekeeping force

European leaders agree Ukraine security guarantees should include European-led peacekeeping force

UK military chief urges Britain to better prepare for Russia threat

UK military chief urges Britain to better prepare for Russia threat

Ukraine says underwater drones hit submarine, but Moscow denies damage

Ukraine says underwater drones hit submarine, but Moscow denies damage

Serbia's prosecutor files to indict minister in connection with Kushner project

Serbia's prosecutor files to indict minister in connection with Kushner project

French court jails Congo ex-rebel leader for 30 years

French court jails Congo ex-rebel leader for 30 years

Italy's Caltagirone group strengthens governance procedure over Generali, MPS stakes

Italy's Caltagirone group strengthens governance procedure over Generali, MPS stakes

France says cattle disease under control as farm protests continue

France says cattle disease under control as farm protests continue

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank, health ministry says

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank, health ministry says

Ukraine could gain NATO-like security assurances in US-proposed Russia peace deal

Ukraine could gain NATO-like security assurances in US-proposed Russia peace deal

European drone wall, other 'flagship' defence projects at risk in EU power struggle

European drone wall, other 'flagship' defence projects at risk in EU power struggle

Jimmy Lai remains beacon of Hong Kong press freedom, say ex-colleagues awaiting his sentencing

Jimmy Lai remains beacon of Hong Kong press freedom, say ex-colleagues awaiting his sentencing

View All Headlines Posts
;