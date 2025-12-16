Headlines
Luxury goods company Kering and Ardian finalise New York property deal
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gucci owner Kering and private equity firm Ardian said on Tuesday that they had completed a joint venture agreement for a New York property deal valued at $900 million.
Under the deal concluded earlier this year, Kering is contributing this asset to a newly created joint venture with Ardian. Ardian will hold a 60% stake in this, with Kering retaining 40%.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
