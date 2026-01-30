Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 2026
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Electrolux reported a Q4 operating profit of 1.52 billion crowns, surpassing expectations amid high competitive pressures.
STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Home appliances maker Electrolux reported a bigger operating profit than expected for the fourth quarter on Friday, but said competitive pressure had been high in all regions.
Operating profit at the Swedish group, whose brands also include Frigidaire and AEG, rose to 1.52 billion Swedish crowns ($171.72 million) in the October-December period from a year-earlier 1.05 billion, on an organic sales growth of 2%.
Analysts had on average forecast an operating profit of 1.18 billion crowns, according to a poll provided by Electrolux.
($1 = 8.8517 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Operating profit is a measure of a company's profitability that excludes expenses associated with non-operating activities. It reflects the earnings generated from core business operations.
Organic sales growth refers to the increase in a company's sales revenue from its existing operations, excluding any revenue generated from acquisitions or mergers.
