Swatch Reports 4.7% Sales Growth in H2 2025 Driven by Q4 Surge

Swatch Sales Performance Overview

Jan 29 - Watchmaker Swatch's sales grew 4.7% at constant exchange rates in the second half of 2025, benefiting from a strong acceleration in the fourth quarter, the company said on Friday.

The maker of brands such as Omega, Longines and Tissot, along with its plastic Swatch watches, said its overall sales fell to 6.28 billion Swiss francs ($8.17 billion) last year.

That slightly beat the 6.19 billion francs expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

Sales Growth and Market Trends

The group said it had seen the positive momentum from the second half of 2025 continuing in January, adding that it expected demand for watches at all price points to grow substantially in 2026.

Operating Margin Analysis

The Swiss watchmaker said that it had achieved an operating margin of 2.1% in 2025, substantially below the 3.4% expected by analysts.

Production Strategy and Future Outlook

It reported a "strongly negative" operating result in its production segment, after choosing to maintain production capacities and jobs in order to be able to respond to future demand.

($1 = 0.7688 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Marleen Käsebier and Bernadette Hogg; Editing by Matt Scuffham)