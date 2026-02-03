Amcor Falls Short of Sales Expectations Amid Tariff Pressures

Amcor's Sales Performance and Market Context

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Packaging firm Amcor missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter sales on Tuesday, as rising tariffs and weak consumer spending weighed on demand.

Impact of Tariffs on Demand

Sales volumes fell across North America and Europe. The company said volumes were about 1.5% lower than the combined legacy Amcor and Berry businesses in the December quarter last year, excluding non-core and divested units.

Market Reaction to Earnings

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Financial Performance Overview

U.S. tariffs and rising inflation have persistently curbed non-essential consumer spending in the United States, prompting Amcor's customers, including Procter & Gamble, McDonald's and Conagra Brands, to scale back orders.

Packaging demand in North America, particularly in beverages, has remained under pressure for several quarters, keeping a lid on volume growth.

MARKET REACTION

U.S.-listed shares of the Zurich, Switzerland-based company were up about 3% in after-market trading.

CONTEXT

Amcor has been contending with operational and volume pressures in parts of its North American business, especially beverage packaging, which has driven management changes, site closures and a portfolio review aimed at stabilizing performance.

The weakness comes as peers also grapple with soft demand, with International Paper splitting into two publicly listed companies to streamline operations, and Packaging Corp of America reporting disappointing fourth‑quarter results last week.

BY THE NUMBERS

Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, came in at $5.45 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting $5.58 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Amcor posted second-quarter adjusted profit of 86 cents per share, edging past estimates of 85 cents.

The company maintained its fiscal 2026 outlook.

(Reporting by Krisha Bhatt & Koyena Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)