Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Amcor's sales fell short due to tariffs and weak demand, affecting North American and European markets. Shares rose 3% post-earnings.
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Packaging firm Amcor missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter sales on Tuesday, as rising tariffs and weak consumer spending weighed on demand.
Sales volumes fell across North America and Europe. The company said volumes were about 1.5% lower than the combined legacy Amcor and Berry businesses in the December quarter last year, excluding non-core and divested units.
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT
U.S. tariffs and rising inflation have persistently curbed non-essential consumer spending in the United States, prompting Amcor's customers, including Procter & Gamble, McDonald's and Conagra Brands, to scale back orders.
Packaging demand in North America, particularly in beverages, has remained under pressure for several quarters, keeping a lid on volume growth.
MARKET REACTION
U.S.-listed shares of the Zurich, Switzerland-based company were up about 3% in after-market trading.
CONTEXT
Amcor has been contending with operational and volume pressures in parts of its North American business, especially beverage packaging, which has driven management changes, site closures and a portfolio review aimed at stabilizing performance.
The weakness comes as peers also grapple with soft demand, with International Paper splitting into two publicly listed companies to streamline operations, and Packaging Corp of America reporting disappointing fourth‑quarter results last week.
BY THE NUMBERS
Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, came in at $5.45 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting $5.58 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.
Amcor posted second-quarter adjusted profit of 86 cents per share, edging past estimates of 85 cents.
The company maintained its fiscal 2026 outlook.
(Reporting by Krisha Bhatt & Koyena Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
Consumer spending refers to the total amount of money spent by households on goods and services in an economy.
Adjusted profit is a measure of a company's profitability that excludes certain one-time expenses or income to provide a clearer picture of ongoing performance.
Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services rises, eroding purchasing power.
Revenue is the total income generated by a company from its business activities, typically from sales of goods or services.
Explore more articles in the Finance category