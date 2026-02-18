EFG International reports increase in full year profits
February 18, 2026
Last updated: February 18, 2026
February 18, 2026
Last updated: February 18, 2026
EFG International announced a 1% rise in annual profits to 325.2 million CHF, with net new assets growing by 6.8% in 2025, marking a significant post-crisis high.
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Swiss bank EFG International on Wednesday reported a 1% increase in full year net profits to 325.2 million Swiss francs ($421.95 million).
EFG's net new assets amounted to 11.3 billion francs in 2025, corresponding to a growth rate of 6.8% and reaching their highest level since the global financial crisis.
($1 = 0.7707 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Simon Ferdinand Eibach in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham)
