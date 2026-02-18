Straumann beats earnings expectations
Straumann reported 8.9% sales growth, surpassing expectations with strong EMEA market performance, achieving 2.6 billion Swiss francs in revenue.
Feb 18 - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann on Wednesday reported full-year organic sales growth of 8.9%, slightly above expectations, citing a strong performance in EMEA markets.
Its revenue grew to 2.6 billion Swiss francs ($3.4 billion) compared to analysts' estimates of 2.59 billion francs in a Vara consensus.
($1 = 0.7707 Swiss francs)
