Posted on January 26, 2026
EFG International will acquire Quilvest Switzerland, enhancing its presence in key regions. The acquisition impacts EFG's CET1 capital ratio.
ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank EFG International said on Monday it would acquire Quilvest Switzerland Ltd, a Swiss private bank with longstanding ties to Latin America.
Quilvest Switzerland has approximately 5.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.82 billion) of client assets, of which 3.9 billion francs are assets under management and 1.4 billion assets under custody, EFG said.
Quilvest Switzerland was founded in 1932 by the Argentinian Bemberg family and is fully owned by Bemberg Capital, a Luxemburg-based holding of the family, the bank said.
"We look forward to our future partnership with the Bemberg family and to working with the Quilvest Switzerland team as they add to our growth in Switzerland, the Middle East and the Americas," EFG CEO Giorgio Pradelli said in a statement.
The closing of the transaction is expected in the third quarter of 2026 pending regulatory approval, EFG said.
EFG will acquire all Quilvest Switzerland shares in cash and expects the purchase to reduce its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio by up to around 70 basis points.
($1 = 0.7775 Swiss francs)
(Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Miranda Murray)
An acquisition is a corporate action in which one company purchases most or all of another company's shares to gain control of that company.
A capital ratio is a financial metric that measures the amount of capital a bank holds relative to its risk-weighted assets, indicating its financial stability.
Wealth management is a comprehensive service that combines financial planning, investment management, and other financial services to manage an individual's or family's wealth.
Assets under management (AUM) refers to the total market value of the investments that a financial institution manages on behalf of its clients.
The CET1 capital ratio is a measure of a bank's core equity capital compared to its total risk-weighted assets, reflecting its financial strength.
