UK house prices rise by 2.4% in annual terms in December, ONS says
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
UK house prices rose by 2.4% in December, according to ONS, marking a slowdown from November's 2.8%. Rent growth also slowed to 3.5% in January.
LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - British house prices increased by 2.4% in the 12 months to December, down from a 2.8% rise in the year to November, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.
Increases in average monthly rent slowed to 3.5% in annual terms in January, the lowest rate of growth since March 2022 and down from 4.0% in December.
(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)
A house price index measures the relative changes in the price of residential properties over time, providing insights into market trends and property values.
Annual rent growth refers to the percentage increase in rental prices over a year, indicating how much rent has risen compared to the previous year.
