Trump-linked World Liberty Financial to launch forex remittance platform
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
World Liberty Financial, linked to Trump, plans to launch a forex remittance platform called World Swap, offering lower fees to users globally.
By Selena Li
HONG KONG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture backed by the family of U.S. President Donald Trump, said on Thursday it plans to roll out a new foreign exchange and remittance platform, offering simplified services with lower fees.
The firm will launch the platform, World Swap, soon, Zak Folkman, co-founder of World Liberty told the audience of the Web 3 event Consensus in Hong Kong.
"There's over $7 trillion of money moving around the world from currency to currency, and all of this has been taxed very heavily by the incumbent players," he said.
The crypto firm said it wants to connect users directly to debit cards and bank accounts around the world and settle foreign exchange remittances at what it says will be "a fraction of" the fees charged by competitors.
World Liberty Markets - World Liberty's lending platform, which launched four weeks ago as part of a push for greater usage of its USD1 stablecoin - has recorded $320 million in lending and more than $200 million borrowed, Folkman said.
World Liberty fuelled a sharp increase in income for the Trump family business, known as the Trump Organization, including from foreign entities, in the first half of last year, Reuters reported in October.
The growth of the Trump family's crypto initiatives as Trump oversees U.S. crypto policy constitutes a conflict of interest, government ethics experts have said. The White House has denied that any such conflicts exist.
(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Joe Bavier)
Foreign exchange, or forex, refers to the global marketplace for trading national currencies against one another, facilitating international trade and investment.
A remittance is a transfer of money, often by a foreign worker to their home country, typically to support family or pay for services.
Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography for security and operates on decentralized networks based on blockchain technology.
Remittance fees are charges imposed by financial institutions or services for processing money transfers, which can vary widely depending on the service used.
A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value by pegging it to a reserve of assets, such as fiat currency.
Explore more articles in the Finance category