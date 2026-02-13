Dutch regulator probes PostNL over acquisition of Sandd
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
The Dutch regulator ACM is probing PostNL's acquisition of Sandd, following a court ruling against the permit due to competition concerns.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' consumer protection regulator ACM has launched an investigation into Dutch postal service provider PostNL over its acquisition of Sandd.
The investigation followed a recent ruling by the Dutch Trade and Industry Appeals Tribunal, which found that the ACM had rightly refused a permit for the 2019 takeover over concerns it would harm competition in the postal market. The government at the time had nonetheless allowed the acquisition to go ahead.
In a statement, PostNL said that while it respected ACM, it disputed the need for the new probe, saying that "a new investigation would not contribute to the necessary progress and clarity in a sector that needs stability and forward-looking decision-making for customers and employees".
(Reporting by Charlotte Van CampenhoutEditing by Tomasz Janowski)
An acquisition is a corporate action in which one company purchases most or all of another company's shares to gain control of that company.
Explore more articles in the Finance category