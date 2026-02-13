Dutch regulator probes PostNL over acquisition of Sandd

Investigation Overview

AMSTERDAM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' consumer protection ​regulator ACM has launched an investigation ‌into Dutch postal service provider PostNL over its acquisition of Sandd.

Background of the Acquisition

The investigation followed a recent ruling by the Dutch Trade and Industry Appeals Tribunal, which found that the ACM had rightly refused a permit for the 2019 takeover over concerns it would harm competition in the postal market. The government at the time had nonetheless allowed the acquisition to go ahead.

PostNL's Response

In a statement, PostNL said that while it respected ACM, it disputed the need for the new probe, saying that "a new investigation would not contribute to the necessary progress and clarity in a sector that needs stability and forward-looking decision-making for customers and employees".

Regulatory Context

(Reporting by Charlotte Van CampenhoutEditing by Tomasz Janowski)